COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CICOY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

