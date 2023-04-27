COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of CICOY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
