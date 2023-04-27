Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180.39 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.29 billion and $180.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.49 or 0.00039059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

