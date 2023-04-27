Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $499.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.80.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

