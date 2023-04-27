Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.39 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

