Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

CRTO opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,426. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

