Critical Analysis: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $7.09 billion 0.76 $765.82 million $3.11 7.04 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 9.57 -$200.90 million ($1.22) -47.05

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amkor Technology and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 10.80% 22.57% 11.72% Wolfspeed -17.30% -4.77% -2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amkor Technology and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wolfspeed 1 8 8 0 2.41

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $88.24, indicating a potential upside of 53.72%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Wolfspeed on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.