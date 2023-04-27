Crocs, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $11.01 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $147.78 on Thursday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

