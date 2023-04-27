Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crocs updated its Q2 guidance to $2.83-2.98 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.17-11.73 EPS.

Crocs Stock Down 16.5 %

Crocs stock traded down $24.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.45. 8,457,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $19,301,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $17,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

