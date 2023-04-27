Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Down 78.0% in April

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 689,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of CRKN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,258,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,659. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

