Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,980 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.20% of Crown worth $118,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

NYSE CCK traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 408,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

