Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Crown also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

NYSE:CCK opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

