Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.82 and last traded at $109.49. 227,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 571,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

