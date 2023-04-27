Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 550 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.