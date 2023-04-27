Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $27,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Raymond James by 128.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 186,725 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

