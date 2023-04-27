Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $244,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after buying an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after buying an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

