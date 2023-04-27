Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $330,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

