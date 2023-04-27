Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $867,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CSX by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 558,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $200,973,110,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in CSX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 168,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

CSX stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.