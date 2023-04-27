Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $555,000 Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Endava Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

