Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $234.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

