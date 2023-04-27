Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 1,250 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $186.17.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

