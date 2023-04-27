Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,100 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,831,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after buying an additional 235,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

