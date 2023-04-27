Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $27,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 39,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FNV opened at $151.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $159.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

