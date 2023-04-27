Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.97

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 485141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 202,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,961 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

