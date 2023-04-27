CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 956,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.