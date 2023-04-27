CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.81 and last traded at $128.20. Approximately 103,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 428,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.53.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

