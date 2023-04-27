Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 1,783,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,521,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Cybin Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cybin by 133,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355,664 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 145,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cybin by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cybin

Cybin, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company’s mission is to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Its goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens.

