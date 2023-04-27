DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 521.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,382. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

