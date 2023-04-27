Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Short Interest Update

Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 588.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dacian Gold Price Performance

DCCNF remained flat at C$0.06 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. Dacian Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15.

Dacian Gold Company Profile

Dacian Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition of Mount Morgans Project and intends to conduct mining for gold. The company was founded on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Como, Australia.

