Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 949.2% in April

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, an increase of 949.2% from the March 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,308.3 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.
About Dai-ichi Life
Further Reading
