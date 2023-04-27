Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 949.2% in April

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, an increase of 949.2% from the March 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,308.3 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

