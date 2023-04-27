Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

PFE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 6,524,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,259,057. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

