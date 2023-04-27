Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $27.13 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,112 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Snowflake worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.08. 1,548,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,192. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

