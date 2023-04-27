Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $36.16 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.77. 2,089,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,671. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

