Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,103 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $213,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $40,485,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 214,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.