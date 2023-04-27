Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lowered by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after buying an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.93. 2,677,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

