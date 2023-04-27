Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 174,599 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.09% of Danaher worth $183,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

