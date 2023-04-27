Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.47 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.