Decred (DCR) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $18.87 or 0.00065281 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $281.27 million and $1.89 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00139816 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00037032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,905,486 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.