Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,451. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.95. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

