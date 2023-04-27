Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,064. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

