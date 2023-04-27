Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Denbury Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DEN opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.69. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,111,000 after acquiring an additional 101,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

