Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 2,000,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,948,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $843.86 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 367,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $2,676,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

