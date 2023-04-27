Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 105,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 135,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$12.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

