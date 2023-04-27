DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.80 ($6.44) and last traded at €5.83 ($6.47). 195,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.87 ($6.52).
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $699.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.70.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.
Recommended Stories
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.