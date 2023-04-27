DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:DGNOF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.62. DIAGNOS has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

