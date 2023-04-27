Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.75. 3,474,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $152.74.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

