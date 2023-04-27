Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after buying an additional 445,562 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,408 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 224,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

