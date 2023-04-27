Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Increased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,263,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 35.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $79,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 697,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,731. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

