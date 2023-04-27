Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $25,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 90,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,578. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

