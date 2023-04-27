Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 152,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.