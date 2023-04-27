Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Shares Down 1.2%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 16,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 15,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Hydrogen ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

